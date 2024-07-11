9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,928 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 2,793.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 193,854 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 121,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,476. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

