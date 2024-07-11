9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $220,954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STE traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.84. The stock had a trading volume of 384,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

