9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 837,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 158,107 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprott Focus Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $115,439.19. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 263,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,685.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

FUND traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 55,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1299 per share. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.