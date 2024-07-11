9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,038.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded up $9.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,080.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,119. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $714.15 and a twelve month high of $1,091.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,008.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $961.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

