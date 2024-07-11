9,232 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Bought by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,176,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,721 shares during the last quarter.

EMHC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.22. 9,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

