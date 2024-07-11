915 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,415. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

