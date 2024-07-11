5,200 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,075,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,075,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,247 shares of company stock worth $12,496,701. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 867,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

