44,875 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rogco LP grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex Trading Down 0.0 %

Paychex stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. 2,368,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,305. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

