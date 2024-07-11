3,511 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. 41,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,155. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

