3,000 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IEFA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. 5,765,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.