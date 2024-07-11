2,811 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,811 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $173,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Qualys by 96.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $119,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Qualys Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.42 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $91,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,165 shares of company stock worth $3,925,202 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

