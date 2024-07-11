2,490 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Purchased by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,097,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 277,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,100. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.