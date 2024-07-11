24,373 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,105,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,945,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

