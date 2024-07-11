21,916 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $91.27. 325,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.27.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

