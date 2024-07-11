20,177 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T remained flat at $18.74 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,019,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,261,391. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

