1,653 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Dover Price Performance
Dover stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.94. The company had a trading volume of 264,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,463. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $188.64.
Dover Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.
