1,653 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.94. The company had a trading volume of 264,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,463. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $188.64.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.