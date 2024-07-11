149 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in NICE by 43.9% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NICE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.07.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 213,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,075. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

