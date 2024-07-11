14,704 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.
ONEOK Stock Performance
OKE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
