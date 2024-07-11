14,165 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Purchased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,069,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,859 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,032,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,056.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after acquiring an additional 803,469 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 513,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,550 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Price Performance

CION stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 73,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,017. The firm has a market cap of $669.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CION Investment

Insider Activity

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,210 shares of company stock worth $39,983. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CION Investment

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.