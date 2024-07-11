1,272 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4,788.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.64.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,768 shares of company stock valued at $146,314,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of META stock traded down $14.19 on Thursday, hitting $520.50. 4,871,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,086,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

