115 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 31.3% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,154,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.14. The stock had a trading volume of 756,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $448.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.