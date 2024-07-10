Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Approximately 2,291,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 913,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

Zanaga Iron Ore Trading Down 9.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.55. The firm has a market cap of £29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

About Zanaga Iron Ore

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

