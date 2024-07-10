Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.24

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 99302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

