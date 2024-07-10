Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $134.20 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for about $26.41 or 0.00045597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $134.20 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,080,624 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,080,471.43524799. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.2692755 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1090 active market(s) with $19,962,641.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.