Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $617.00

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 617 ($7.90) and last traded at GBX 615 ($7.88), with a volume of 476811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WKP. Barclays increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($7.04) to GBX 595 ($7.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 559.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 528.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,241.38%.

In related news, insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £1,147.74 ($1,470.14). In related news, insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £1,147.74 ($1,470.14). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.56), for a total value of £21,222.30 ($27,183.68). Company insiders own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

