Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Workday Trading Down 0.0 %

WDAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.08. 1,683,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $117,930,754. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

