WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.71

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.58, with a volume of 8496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2,013.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 310,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after buying an additional 295,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 95,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 989.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,393,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

