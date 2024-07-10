Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 168,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. 5,001,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

