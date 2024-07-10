Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,756,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $173,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %

SNA traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $256.10. 334,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,720. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

