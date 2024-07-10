Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.06. 2,082,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,544. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.84.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.