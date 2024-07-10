Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,273 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

