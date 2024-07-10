Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

BATS JCPB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,345 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

