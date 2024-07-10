Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 5,862 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 571.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 14,559,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,580,549. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

