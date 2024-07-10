Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

View Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $8.35 on Tuesday, reaching $874.90. 409,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,191. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $879.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $780.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $693.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.