Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 373 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. 5,225,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

