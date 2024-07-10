Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

AEP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.69. 1,994,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

