Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Progress Software by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Progress Software Trading Down 1.0 %

PRGS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,302. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,896 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

