Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,703. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.