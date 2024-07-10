Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 223.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.26. 255,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.