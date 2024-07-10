Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.35. 1,618,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,216. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.