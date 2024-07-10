Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 358.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 299.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 352,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. 1,293,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,620. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

