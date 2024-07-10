Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 618 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 56,713 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

