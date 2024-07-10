Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. 3,452,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

