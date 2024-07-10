Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.52 and last traded at $59.56. Approximately 2,387,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,104,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $207.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after buying an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after buying an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after buying an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,352,000 after buying an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

