Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $194.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,662. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $131.71 and a 1-year high of $191.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.76 and a 200 day moving average of $177.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

