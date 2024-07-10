Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 205 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.10. 1,278,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,096. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

