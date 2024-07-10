Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,253,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.62. The company had a trading volume of 847,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

