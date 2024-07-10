Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64,153,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,456,699. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.