Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

JEPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,298. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

