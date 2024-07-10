Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 1,659,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,604,810. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

